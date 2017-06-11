Plenty of podiums for La Crescent track on Saturday

Clair Shepardson finished on the podium three times and La Crescent recorded a pair of top-11 finishes at the MSHSL Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Shepardson won the 100 meter hurdles title, setting a new division record of 14.55 seconds. The previous record of 14.80 seconds was set in 1996.

Shepardson followed that with a fifth-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles and a third-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay team.

La Crescent finished 11th as a team in Class A with 25 points. Minneapolis Edison won the title with 48 points.

Caledonia/Spring Grove's Mariah Schroeder recorded a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash. She recorded all eight points for the Warriors, which finished 36th in the team standings.

On the boys side, Matt Steiger and Zack Emery finished their season together by taking fourth and fifth in the 1600 meter run. Steiger (4:25.92) just edged Emery (4:25.97) to finish a step ahead on the podium. Together, they scored 25 points for the weekend to help the Lancers to finish ninth in the Class A team standings. Plainview-Elgin-Millville won the title with 58 points.

Caledonia/Spring Grove's 400 meter relay team finished third in a time of 43.75 seconds.

Full boys results can be found here

Full girls results can be found here