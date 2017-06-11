Steve Carlson gets 1st feature win of season

Steve Carlson held off a hard-charging Nick Panitzke to pick up his first Tobacco Outlet Plus Late Model feature win of the season Saturday.

The 4-time defending series champion worked his way through the pack and passed Devin Schmidt just before the halfway point of the 25-lap race. From there, Carlson held off Panitzke, last week's winner, and Brad Powell.

Brad Warthan won the Dean's Satellite Sportsmen feature for the second week in a row. Jeff Thompson finished second, followed by Tom Luethe.

Jason Schaller led flag-to-flag to pick up the Auto Value Thunderstox feature win. Adam Moore finished second, and Kyle Lockington third.

Jimmy Bjorkman won the Ants Complete Pest Control feature, and Jason Bolster won the Subway Outlawz feature over Mark Challet.

There was a wild beginning to the Queen Bee's race. Amy Eckelberg hit the protective barrier tire in turn 1 and flipped her car onto its roof. Eckelberg was not injured, and joked with the track announcer that she need a new roof for her car. Tina Gettinger went on to capture the checkered flag.

Racing returns next Saturday, June 17, at the 5/8 mile oval in West Salem.