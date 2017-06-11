What's in Minnesota's $46 billion budget? Let's look

By KYLE POTTER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - You may have missed it, but Minnesota lawmakers did finish a $46 billion budget.

Details of the massive new spending package finished last month have been crowded out in a legal fight between Gov. Mark Dayton and majority Republicans. Dayton vetoed funding for the House and Senate, triggering a possible lawsuit.

But there's much more to the state's new budget. It includes new tax breaks for first-home buyers and college students and $50 million to expand preschool options statewide.

Anglers, hunters and state park visitors will see slightly higher fees. Dayton has focused on tax breaks for premium cigars and cigarettes he says should be reversed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.