Local farm offers chance to pick your own strawberries

It's strawberry season, and one local farm gives people the chance to pick their own fresh strawberries.

Jolivette Family Farms in West Salem has 12 acres of ripe strawberries. Each acre has more than 8,000 strawberry plants. People can visit seven days a week to pick in the morning and the evening. There is no limit to how many strawberries one person can pick, but there is a ten pound minimum.

John Jolivette started the business in 1970. He said there are benefits to picking your own strawberries.

"Of course, the berries are fresher if they pick them themselves," Jolivette said. "And, they get this kind of family fun deal."

Jolivette said the heat has been hard on the strawberries this year. They require more water than usual and they ripen quicker.

If you do not want to pick your own strawberries, Jolivette Family Farms sell packaged strawberries as well.