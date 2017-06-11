Copy-Chetek man killed during storm cleanup

A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department.
A 911 call was made around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Chetek police said emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said he was attempting to clean up his property following a spell of severe weather.
Chetek police are not ready to release the man's name.
