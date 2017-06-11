Chetek man killed during storm cleanup - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Chetek man killed during storm cleanup

Posted:
CHETEK, Wis. (WQOW) -

A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department. 

A 911 call was made around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Chetek police said emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said he was attempting to clean up his property following a spell of severe weather. 

Chetek police are not ready to release the man's name.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.