Mantle's walkoff homer caps Loggers comeback

Ryan Mantle crushed a 0-2 curveball over the left field fence to give the La Crosse Loggers a 9-8 walkoff win over Thunder Bay Sunday at Copeland Park.

It capped a furious comeback for La Crosse (4-9), which has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

With two outs and Kennie Taylor on first, Mantle drove Brady Hill's offering over the elevated fence in left field for the game-winning runs. Earlier in the game, he tied the score at 7-7 with a groundout to first base.

La Crosse trailed 7-2 entering the seventh, but scored five times in the frame to tie the game. Sage Bruhl drew a bases-loaded walk and Garrett Christman hit a 3-run home run to bring the Loggers to within 7-6 prior to Mantle's at-bat.

The series continues Monday at Copeland Park with WXOW TV Tunes Night. First pitch between the Border Cats and Loggers is set for 7:05 p.m.