One man dead after boat capsizes near Lock & Dam 6

The Winona County Sheriff's Department says a 23-year-old man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.

The department said it received a call around 5:50 p.m. of a boat that had capsized and witnesses reported two men in the water. One of the men, who is 31-years-old, was able to swim to shore safely. The other, according to the department, began struggling in the middle of the river. A nearby fisherman jumped into the water in an attempt to save the man. The 23-year-old then went under water and never surfaced.

The Winona County Dive and Rescue Team recovered the man's body 75 yards down river.

The department said it continues to investigate where the men initially put their boat in the water and why the boat capsized.

The names of the two men are being withheld at this time.