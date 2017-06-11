Sidewalks filled for 33rd Annual Butterfest Parade

The rainy weather stayed away on Sunday for the 33rd Annual Butterfest Parade in Sparta.

Crowds lined the streets as the parade went down Water Street and East Montgomery Street. The Sparta High School Marching Band performed followed by the float of Butterfest Royalty. Emergency vehicles, local organizations, and visiting royalty also participated. Many groups threw out candy to kids anxiously waiting on the sides of the route.

The parade is one of the most popular events of Sparta Butterfest which happens every year during the second weekend of June.