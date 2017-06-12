Russ Hiser Memorial Foundation helps kids golf for free

A local initiative is helping get area kids into the game of golf for free. Tony Roberts, Vice President - Board of Directors, Russ Hiser Memorial Foundation, joined us on Daybreak to explain how it all works.

For the past seven years the Russ Hiser Memorial Foundation has run a golf tournament to raise funds to promote youth golf in La Crosse.

This year they have three new initiatives:

1) A new Junior Golf storage facility has been built at Forest Hills. This new facility is a place for La Crosse kids to access the free golf equipment we have purchased so they can work on their game.

2) A golf fundamentals program is being run at Forest Hills for La Crosse area kids going into 6th-9th grade. Once they pass the fundamentals "test" they will be eligible for free golf.

3) All La Crosse area kids going into 6th-9th grade that pass the fundamentals test will be eligible for unlimited free golf at Forest Hills and Walsh Golf Center.

The Russ Hiser Memorial Foundation is funding all of the programs. To learn more and contact the local golf courses involved visit their website.