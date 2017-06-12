Electric car owners in Minnesota to face $75 annual fee

Minnesota owners of vehicles powered exclusively by electricity will face a new fee next year.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the annual $75 surcharge approved by state lawmakers takes effect in January. Minnesota joins a growing number of states tacking on an extra registration charge on electric vehicles to make up for lost gas tax revenues.

The fee is expected to generate about $40,000 the first two years, but revenue estimates more than double in the two years after that.

The surcharge applies to what are called "all-electric vehicles," which are able to draw power solely from rechargeable batteries, fuel cells or other electrical currents. Plug-in hybrids that require some gasoline to run wouldn't be subject to the fee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.