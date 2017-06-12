Security is tight this week for first U.S. Open in Wisconsin

ERIN (WKOW) -- Tens of thousands of people will be in southeastern Wisconsin this week for the U.S. Open.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are working on security plans to keep people safe at Erin Hills in Washington County. Authorities say people headed to the open shouldn't bring anything you wouldn't take to the airport and you'll have to go through a metal detector.

"It's a challenge because it's an open air venue, which is much different then your typical stadium or arena where you have controlled access points so in turn we have to have much more man power down there to make it a safe and secure environment," says Capt. Martin Schulteis, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Signs, banners, large bags, coolers and lawn chairs are not allowed and you can only take pictures during practice rounds starting Monday.