Deputy involves in Milwaukee lakefront shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP)

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says an officer was involved in a shooting at Milwaukee's lakefront.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people were shot near Bradford Beach and taken to the hospital Sunday night. There's no word on condition.

The sheriff's office is not confirming the officer shot two people, but witnesses say a sheriff's deputy was in pursuit of an SUV at the busy lakefront when multiple shots were fired about 7:30 p.m.

Citizen video shows the SUV driving up a curb as shots could be heard. Waukesha County sheriff's deputies are handling the case because the law requires an outside agency to investigate when an officer is involved in a shooting.

