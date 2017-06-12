Medical Monday: Iron-deficiency anemia

Those who feel fatigued, irritable or have a fast heart-rate may be experiencing the underlying symptoms of a condition known as iron-deficiency anemia. That itself could be a sign of something worse.
Gundersen hematologist Dr. Lori Rosenstein discussed how fatigue is a common symptom, so it's best to discuss the possibility of an iron-deficiency with a primary care provider. She added that it's something to watch if diagnosed as it could be an early sign of colon cancer.
For more, check out the video.
