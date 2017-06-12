25 year old La Crosse woman to lead YMCA Riders for Survivors

The YMCA is hosting the 2nd Annual "Riders for Survivors" event to benefit those facing the challenge of cancer.

Kristin Nedvidek said she did not expect a cancer diagnosis at 19.



Kristin was in college and had just moved into her own place. One night, after a run she found a lump by her neck. Eventually, the lump swelled up so much that she couldn't see her collar bone. Kristin said it was right then that she knew it was something serious.

What were you doing at 19? Kristin Nedvidek should have been focusing on college, her grades and hanging out with friends but all that changed when she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I laid in bed and I cried...that's when I was really scared and that's when it started to hit home that something serious is going on," said Kristin.

Throughout the ordeal Kristin didn't take pictures of when she was sick. She says it was scary and quite frankly she was feeling a little insecure but thanks to LIVESTRONG, a program at the YMCA Kristin says she has more confidence and has never been happier.

"I'm a totally different person. I was really quiet and shy and now I'm strong and proud of who I am," said Kristin.

Sometimes when people are diagnosed with cancer, they put life on hold. The LIVESTRONG program encourages cancer patients to keep going. Throughout the process, Kristin stayed in college and worked out at the YMCA.

"There were a lot of tears overall and I think the hardest part was seeing my family struggle. I felt like I needed to be the strong person. My parents, my brother and I had two good friends that came to every chemo therapy with me. It was actually fun we looked forward to chemo Wednesdays," said Kristin.

Besides building muscle and growing more confident, Kristin and her family gained a new perspective.

"Everything else is minor. I didn't get the kitchen floor swept before we came, oh well that's minor. We don't take things for granted we just appreciate every day," said Kathy Nedvidek.

Kristin's Mom says she may not realize just how inspirational she is.

"I don't think she gives herself enough credit cause she was strong. She fought and she won. Very proud of her," said Kathy. Kristin feels fortunate to get chemo cancer treatments but says you need a lot more than that if you're going to beat it.

"My necklace says hope and that's my favorite word. It got me through some struggles in high school and it got me through my journey with cancer," said Kristin.



Kristin is going on five and a half years cancer free. She graduated from UW-La Crosse with a degree in Psychology and Communications Studies. Her goal is to go to Grad School and become a counselor who works with Pediatric Oncology patients.

Every approximately 1,200 adolescents are diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the United States. The majority of cases are in those 15 through 19.

Join cancer survivors and their families in a ride of solidarity for the 2nd Annual Riders for Survivors event on June 25. It starts at the La Crosse Area Harley Davidson store at 10:30 a.m. The route is 100 miles with three stops. Registration is $25 dollars in advance, $30 dollars to register the day of.



For more information go to laxymca.org and click on the Events tab.