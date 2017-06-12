Trump's Wisconsin visit to focus on tech college program - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trump's Wisconsin visit to focus on tech college program

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

President Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin includes a stop at Waukesha County Technical College where he's to hear about an apprentice program to help place students in the workforce.

Trump was to tour the technical college on Tuesday before heading to closed-door fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker. Walker and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were to participate in the technical college tour.

Trump's stop in Wisconsin comes during a week where he's focusing on workforce development. Walker was slated to participate along with other governors in a discussion on jobs at the White House on Thursday.

Trump's Wisconsin visit was to include a discussion with business owners, teachers and apprentices.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate is 3.2 percent, but its job growth last year was the lowest of Walker's six years in office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.