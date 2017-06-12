Ex-worker accused of rigging lottery pleads guilty to theft

A former lottery computer worker at the center of a multi-state scandal has pleaded guilty in Wisconsin.

The plea is Eddie Tipton's first admission of guilt since his arrest in 2015.

Prosecutors in Madison charged Eddie Tipton, who now resides in Texas, with racketeering, theft and computer crime in December. Tipton pleaded guilty Monday to theft and one count of computer crime. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

Tipton was security director for the Multi-State Lottery Association. He installed software code that picked numbers for member lotteries. Investigators say Tipton supplied a friend with the winning combination in the 2007 Megabucks game and the two men split the $783,000 jackpot.

Tipton still faces additional charges in Iowa. Prosecutors say the conspiracy netted winnings in four states.

