Gymboree begins restructuring, expects to close a number of stores

A children's clothing retailer will join others closing stores to manage declines in sales.

Gymboree announced Monday the company is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will undergo a restructuring to reduce debt.

The company said for the time being, it's "business as usual" while the company undergoes the restructuring process, but in the end, the company will redirect its resources and close a number of its stores. According to the filings, up to 450 under performing locations could be closed as part of the restructuring process.

Gymboree has a store in Valley View Mall, but it is unknown at this time whether they will be among the stores that will close their doors.

According to the filings, the company expects to know which stores will close by the end of the month.

The company operates 582 Gymboree stores, 172 Gymboree Outlet stores, 149 Janie and Jack shops and 378 Crazy 8 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.