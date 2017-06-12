Sheriff: Target of Amber Alert threatened to kill his son's mother

The 35-year-old Mosinee father who was the target of a statewide Amber Alert fled with his son after beating, strangling and threatening to kill the boy's mother, Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said Monday.

The eight-year-old son was safely recovered after Jamie Christopher Hunt walked to an address in the Township if Guenther and turned himself in late Saturday - about 10 hours after the search began - Parks said on Facebook.

The incident began Saturday morning when Hunter armed himself with a machete and continued to abuse the threaten the child's mother at a rural Mosinee home, Parks said.

Saturday's incident is linked to a "series of related incidents" that occurred at several locations in Marathon County over the previous week, one of which resulted in Hunt's arrest a week ago, the sheriff said.

Investigators are recommending Hunt be charged with reckless endangerment, domestic battery, substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation and criminal damage to property in Saturday's incident, Parks said.

Hunt was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Hunt told investigators he heard the Amber Alerts on his vehicle’s radio, he drove into the Leather Camp Forest Unit and the vehicle became stuck, Parks said.