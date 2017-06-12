Fuel Tanker Turned Over

A fuel tanker trunk overturned along a country road just north of West Salem. The morning crash took place on Erickson Road just off of County Highway M. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital. According Sgt. Mike Valencia of the La Crosse Sheriff's Department, it was a single vehicle accident.

"The truck went off the road a short distance. The driver corrected it back onto the road, that's when it overturned onto it's side," he said.

A small amount of fuel spilled from the tanker and was cleaned up on the scene.