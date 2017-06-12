Onalaska man struck and killed by train on Brice Prairie

An Onalaska man is dead when he's hit by a freight train early Sunday morning on Brice Prairie.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Jason Alan Hauser was hit by a BNSF locomotive at 1:50 a.m. near Lytle's Landing. Railroad personnel said they were about 200 yards away from Hauser when he was seen lying on the tracks. The engineer tried to stop the train, which was traveling approximately 40-45 miles an hour, but wasn't able to before hitting Hauser.

The sheriff's office said that both the engineer and conductor stated that Hauser didn't move before being struck by the train. No one else was seen in the area at the time of the accident.

After spending the day on the river with friends, investigators said Hauser was last seen about 11 p.m. Saturday night near the rail bridge by Lytle's.