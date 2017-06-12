Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in La Crosse

The first Democratic candidate to announce his run for Wisconsin governor made a campaign stop in La Crosse on Monday.

25-year-old Bob Harlow, a recent Stanford graduate, is returning to his home state of Wisconsin to challenge Governor Scott Walker in 2018.

"The current administration tries to take as much money from the people of Wisconsin as they can and give it to people who donate to their campaigns," Harlow said. "Whether those are corporate interests or the wealthiest Wisconsinites getting money from our government instead of the other way around."

Harlow is originally from Barneveld and said he will continue to canvass the state to get the word out about his campaign. He ran for Congress in California last year and lost in the primary.

"As Governor, I will fight for the people of Wisconsin and we are going to make sweeping changes to our state and bring our government back to a government by and for the people."