Season of growth carries Aquinas to State

Aquinas is dedicating this baseball season to the late Jim Coonan who died over the Memorial Day weekend after battling cancer the age of 69.

"Cooney" was a local baseball icon.

He was also a longtime assistant in the Aquinas program.

The Blugolds will carry his spirit with them to Appleton for the WIAA State Tournament.

Aquinas will play Cumberland in a Division 3 semifinal on Wednesday.

Coonan's baseball acumen has rubbed off on this group of seniors.

"This team has improved more than a lot of teams I've coached. That's a credit to those guys for really buying into the process. We talked early on about 'don't worry about the wins and losses.' They really won't matter. Just learning every time out and not repeating the mistakes we make time and time again and really buy into the learning process. This is a team that I've been very proud of that has done that," said Aquinas head coach Scott Bagniefski.

"We need to just stick to what we know and go out and make the routine plays and not do anything we haven't been doing. Just stick to our plan and go out and executing," said senior shortstop Sean Dee.

Wednesday's first pitch to is set for 1 PM.

Aquinas is making it's sixth trip to the WIAA State Tournament.



