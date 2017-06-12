Children "Rock" The Kane Street Garden

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse's free event "The Garden Rocks" took place on Monday.

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is an organization that aims to eliminate hunger by harvesting community resources. Located at the Children's Garden on the north side of La Crosse this event allows kids to paint rocks that will be utilized to beautify the garden and suppress weed growth. The hunger task force also teaches people the knowledge they need to start gardening themselves.

Hunger Task Force Gardener Ryan Knox elaborated on what can be learned at the community garden, "This is a great place for someone who wants to learn about gardening, a lot of beginners come here to work alongside other people who have been gardening for years," Knox continues, "You learn things about how we prepare our soil, how we tend to the weeding around the plants, how to grow, the spacing between things, there are all kinds of things that people learn here at the garden."

The Hunger Task Force will be holding workshops for all ages throughout the summer months. For more information on workshops, or the Hunger Task Force, visit their website.