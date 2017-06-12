2017 Riverfest button design revealed

Despite a rainy evening, members of Riverfest revealed the new design for this year's button, just before the Loggers baseball game Monday night.

The design features the Riverfest logo on a backdrop of the American flag in black and white. Riverfest is celebrating 35 years in 2017. Commodore Jeff Weiser has had a long history with the festival, dating back to the 1980's when he was a member of the La Crosse Jaycees.

"It means a lot to us because being part of this community, we want to give back to it," Weiser said. "That's what this is all about... being able to celebrate the 4th of July and giving back to the community."

Riverfest begins June 30th. Buttons are now available at Kwik Trip and Festival Foods. Each button is $7 ahead of the festival and $10 at the gates.