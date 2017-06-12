Kendall taken in first round by Dodgers

It is not often a La Crosse area baseball player is drafted, much less in the first round.

But both happened Monday night.

Holmen's Jeren Kendall will follow his major league dreams through the Dodgers organization.

Kendall was Los Angeles's first round pick in Monday's Major League Draft.

He was the 23rd pick overall.

Kendall has spent the last three seasons at Vanderbilt where's put up some impressive numbers.

He hit .307 this season with 15 home runs and 53 runs batted in.

He also had 20 stolen bases.

Kendall is a 2014 Holmen High School graduate and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin his senior season.