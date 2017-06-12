Taking care of skin during summer sun

A reminder from area dermatologists to take care of your skin during the summer months. Most skin cancer is caused by sun damage. Dermatologists recommend using sunscreens with an SPF 30 or more and to apply it every 2 hours while you are out in the sun. If you do get sunburned, use moisturizer and try to stay out of the sun until the damaged skin heals.

"Most of the time skin cancer shows up years after sunburns have occurred," said Franki Lambert Smith, a Dermatologist and Mohrs Surgeon at Mayo Clinic. "So just keep yourself comfortable and moisturized, [that] is the best thing to do, stay out of the sun. Don't get that injured skin re-sunburned."

Smith also mentioned that the idea of a "base tan" is not healthy either.

"There's no such thing as a healthy tan," Smith said. "A base sunburn will not protect you in the future. Studies have shown that getting what people call a 'base tan' is actually just an SPF 1 or 2, so it's really not protecting you at all."

"SPF" stands for Sun Protection Factor, and it refers to the amount of time one can spend outside before skin becomes damaged by the sun. So for example, SPF 15 would mean you are protected 15 times longer than the normal time it would take for you to get sunburned (provided the sunscreen does not gets washed, wiped, or sweated off).

According to the American Cancer Society, there are more new cases of skin cancer each year than cancers of the breast, colon, prostate and lung combined.