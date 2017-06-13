Wisconsin residents issue complaints over statewide Amber Alert

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

According to the department's Facebook page, the department initiated the Amber alert and was fielding several calls about possible leads to the whereabouts of the missing eight year-old boy who was with his 34 year-old father Jamie Hunt.

Sheriff: Target of Amber Alert threatened to kill son's mother

At the same time, calls were coming in and blaming the department for activating the alert on their phones, the post said.

Hope Sprenger said that she was stunned to hear about the complaints. Sprenger is the mother of missing Antigo teen Kayla Berg.

She said that the Amber Alert system could have helped find her daughter back in 2009.

"These alerts are put into place to help protect a child. If a child is in danger, I would think that everybody would want to help," she said. "If it was your child, would you want people to ignore it."

Sprenger added that with millions on the lookout, the system in place could save a life.

"Everybody has a cell phone. So what's the easiest way to get the information out there? A cell phone," she said. "It breaks my heart to think that people would be upset with that."

Kayla Berg did not meet the criteria at the time for an Amber Alert to be issued, as she was considered an endangered runaway.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said that if you do not want the notifications, you could simply disable the feature on your phone.