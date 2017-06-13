Western Technical College celebrates Vision 2020 plan completion

Nearly four years of construction at Western Technical College is almost complete and the school wants you to celebrate with them. College president Lee Rasch joined us on Daybreak to discuss an upcoming community celebration event and talk about his upcoming retirement.

The free community event to celebrate the completion of their referendum construction projects.

The event is Saturday, June 17, from 10:00-3:00 and will feature free picnic-style food, live music, tours, and a door prize drawing that includes a $1,000 scholarship.

It's all a part of the Vision 2020 construction projects. The Vision 2020 facilities projects began in 2013, after a successful $79.8 million referendum in 2012.

The plan funded projects including a Horticulture Education Center and parking ramp, as well as major renovations to the Truck and Heavy Equipment Facility, Integrated Technology Center, Coleman Center and Kumm Center.