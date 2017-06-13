Purr-fect time to adopt a cat?

It may feel like the dog days of summer already, but we're talking cats. All this month, cat adoptions at the Coulee Region Humane society are just $10.

Samantha Luhmann from the Humane Society stopped by Daybreak with Serena, a 1-year-old female, who is spayed and current on vaccines. Serena spent some time in foster care with a respiratory infection, but she's now healthy and ready for a home.

The Humane Society is looking for more foster families this time of year due to an influx of cats and kittens. For information on becoming a foster family, or if you'd like to adopt a friend like Serena, visit couleehumane.com.