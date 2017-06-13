Purr-fect time to adopt a cat? - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Purr-fect time to adopt a cat?

By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
It may feel like the dog days of summer already, but we're talking cats. All this month, cat adoptions at the Coulee Region Humane society are just $10.

Samantha Luhmann from the Humane Society stopped by Daybreak with Serena, a 1-year-old female, who is spayed and current on vaccines. Serena spent some time in foster care with a respiratory infection, but she's now healthy and ready for a home.

The Humane Society is looking for more foster families this time of year due to an influx of cats and kittens. For information on becoming a foster family, or if you'd like to adopt a friend like Serena, visit couleehumane.com.

