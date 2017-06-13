Deliberations resume in police officer's manslaughter trial - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Deliberations resume in police officer's manslaughter trial

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

Deliberations began after closing arguments Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who's charged in the July death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot him seconds after Castile volunteered during a traffic stop that he was carrying a firearm.

The defense argued that the use of deadly force was justified because the offer saw Castile going for his gun and that Castile disobeyed his instructions.

Prosecutors countered that Yanez never saw the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting the 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, who they say was never a threat and had a gun permit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.