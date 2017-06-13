Deliberations resume in police officer's manslaughter trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

Deliberations began after closing arguments Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who's charged in the July death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot him seconds after Castile volunteered during a traffic stop that he was carrying a firearm.

The defense argued that the use of deadly force was justified because the offer saw Castile going for his gun and that Castile disobeyed his instructions.

Prosecutors countered that Yanez never saw the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting the 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, who they say was never a threat and had a gun permit.

