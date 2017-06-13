Democrats accuse Trump, Walker of being hypocrites - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Democrats accuse Trump, Walker of being hypocrites

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Democratic lawmakers and a union leader say President Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin to tout apprenticeship programs is a hypocritical photo opportunity given that his budget proposal would cut funding for worker training.

Democrats spoke on a conference call Tuesday in advance of Trump touring Waukesha County Technical College's apprenticeship program.

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca says Trump is pulling a "bait and switch" by claiming he cares about workers while cutting resources to train them.

Trump's budget would cut federal money for job training by 40 percent next year.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement that Trump's "rhetoric doesn't match the reality of the budget cuts."

American Federation of Teachers Local 212 President Mike Rosen says if Trump is really interested in apprenticeship programs he would invest more in skills training.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.