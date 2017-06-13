Democrats accuse Trump, Walker of being hypocrites

Democratic lawmakers and a union leader say President Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin to tout apprenticeship programs is a hypocritical photo opportunity given that his budget proposal would cut funding for worker training.

Democrats spoke on a conference call Tuesday in advance of Trump touring Waukesha County Technical College's apprenticeship program.

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca says Trump is pulling a "bait and switch" by claiming he cares about workers while cutting resources to train them.

Trump's budget would cut federal money for job training by 40 percent next year.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement that Trump's "rhetoric doesn't match the reality of the budget cuts."

American Federation of Teachers Local 212 President Mike Rosen says if Trump is really interested in apprenticeship programs he would invest more in skills training.

