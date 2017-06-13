Local realtor makes plea deal in forgery case

A local realtor reached a plea deal on forgery charges Tuesday.

In May, Lynne Nelson pleaded guilty to forgery charges following an investigation in 2016.

According to police reports, Nelson forged a signature on a disclosure document on a real estate form involving a client.

During the investigation, Nelson told police she forged the signature because her client quote, "She is not a very nice person. I wish I never met her."

In the original charges, Nelson faced jail time and thousands of dollars in fines.

As part of the plea agreement, Nelson won't serve any jail time and was placed on two years probation. She was also fined $1,700.

Houston County Attorney Sam Jandt said Nelson cooperated with authorities in the investigation. Jandt also acknowledged Nelson admitted to prosecutors that her actions were wrong.

Nelson can apply to the Minnesota Department of Commerce for reinstatement of her Minnesota realty license provides she meets a number of requirements.