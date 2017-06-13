School District offering free meals for kids over the summer

The School District of La Crosse continues in 2017 with a program helping children get healthy meals over the summer. Breakfasts and lunches at 9 different sites in the area are free for kids under 18. It's part of the Summer Food Service Program, a USDA funded program designed to aid low income families.

"We really worry about the students that, when the school year is done, where are they going to find proper nutrition?" said School Nutrition Supervisor for the district Lyn Halvorson. "So, the School District of La Crosse has had a summer food service program for over 25 years."

Twice a day - once for breakfast and again for lunch - kids under 18 receive a free meal with a focus on nutrition.

"One of the fun things about summer is if the particular school has a school garden, we use the produce from that garden in our summer meals too," Halvorson said. "The kids really get an exposure to working in the garden, picking the food, and then we prepare it and serve it for them."

Northside Elementary is one of the 9 sites in the summer food program. They qualify as an "open site", meaning any child can take advantage the summertime meals, regardless of where they live. Members of the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club make use of the program daily.

These kids are here from 11 until 5, so that's a long time if they weren't to have food," said Rachel Arch, Boys and Girls Club Site Coordinator for Northside Elementary. "This is their summer to them and it's fun, it's exciting... it's where they want to be."

For Northside, more than 50% of students are on free and reduced meal plans during the year. Many area families rely on those plans to get by but those only account for parts of a whole year.

"I think it really is relieving a burden from a lot of families and we hear so many positive things," Halvorson said. "We start getting calls probably in March and April wondering where the sites are going to be and if we're going to have summer meals again."

Not all of the nine sites are open for the program yet, some will only open once the summer school session begins. Full information on each of the sites and their service times can be found below.