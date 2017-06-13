Jury breaks with no verdict in officer's trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

A Minnesota jury has ended its second day of deliberations without a verdict in the trial of a police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the July 6 death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. He says Castile was ignoring his commands not to pull it out.

Prosecutors say Yanez overreacted.

Jurors returned to court briefly Tuesday morning to re-watch two key videos in the case. They'll resume deliberations Wednesday.

3:45 p.m.

The mother of a black man fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last July says her son shouldn't have died the way he did.

Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, posted a seven-minute video on Facebook. In it, she explains she's waiting for a jury to reach a verdict against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez, who shot her son during a traffic stop.

She says: "We need to just stand in solidarity."

Valerie Castile says she's praying for a guilty verdict, and that Yanez had time to decide if deadly force was necessary. She says Yanez didn't use his training to de-escalate the situation.

She says the killing of black men by police officers around the country needs to stop. She says, "This is no longer about Philando; this is about humanity."

Twelve jurors are in their second day of deliberations in the manslaughter case against Yanez.

1:25 p.m.

A small group of people who support a black motorist killed by a police officer have gathered at a Minnesota courthouse to await a verdict in the manslaughter trial of the officer who shot him last summer.

Among them is KingDemetrius Pendleton. The 47-year-old Minneapolis man has been wearing a T-shirt with Philando Castile's photo that says "Justice 4 Philando," and "Hands Up Don't Shoot," with the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter." He's also been posting video commentaries on social media.

Pendleton named several other black men who have been killed by police in recent years. He said none of those officers has been held responsible.

He says he's optimistic that Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez might be convicted in Castile's death. But Pendleton says it will be just a "mustard seed of justice" if he is.

10:25 a.m.

The jury deliberating the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black motorist has watched replays of two key videos in the case.

Deliberating for a second day, jurors asked the court to again watch dashcam video of the traffic stop that led to the death of 32-year-old school cafeteria worker Philando Castile. Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez is charged with manslaughter in Castile's death, which came just seconds after Castile informed the officer he was carrying a gun.

The video shows the interaction between the two men, the shooting and attempts to revive Castile. It also recorded statements Yanez made to a supervisor soon after the shooting in which he said variously that he didn't know where Castile's gun was and that he told him to keep his hand off it.

The jury also re-watched video shot and livestreamed on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. That video began only after Castile had already been shot five times.

The judge denied the jury's request to get transcripts of squad car audio and of Yanez's statement to investigators the day after the shooting.

12:05 a.m.

Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

Deliberations began after closing arguments Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez, who's charged in the July death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot him seconds after Castile volunteered during a traffic stop that he was carrying a firearm.

The defense argued that the use of deadly force was justified because the offer saw Castile going for his gun and that Castile disobeyed his instructions.

Prosecutors countered that Yanez never saw the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting the 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, who they say was never a threat and had a gun permit.

