Wisconsin seeks emergency action in 'cocaine mom' case

Wisconsin is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take emergency action to allow a state law to remain in effect that permits the detention of pregnant women suspected of drug abuse.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's request was received by the nation's highest court on Tuesday. The state is seeking an emergency stay of a May federal court ruling striking down the law as unconstitutionally vague.

A 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state's request for an emergency stay last week.

The case involves a 1998 law, sometimes referred to as the "cocaine mom" law, meant to protect developing fetuses.

Critics of the law say it increases the stigma of drug addiction, undermines patients' rights to make their own decisions and is overly punitive.

