Jury set for ex-officer charged in Milwaukee fatal shooting

A jury has been selected in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man last year ignited riots in the city's predominantly black neighborhood of Sherman Park.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Sylville Smith after Smith fled a traffic stop on Aug. 13. Attorneys are set to deliver their opening statements Tuesday afternoon.

Smith was holding a gun and facing Heaggan-Brown when the black officer shot him in the arm. But prosecutors say Smith was unarmed when Heaggan-Brown fired the into his chest seconds later, killing him.

Heaggan-Brown faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted. He was fired in October after being charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.