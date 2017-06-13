Panthers no strangers to tight games as they prepare for State

Embracing pressure situations is becoming a common theme for West Salem during their post-season run.

They're hoping their success in such circumstances will lead to a state title.

The Panthers will face Beloit Turner in the division two state semifinals Wednesday in Appleton.

West Salem has trailed in all four of their playoff games so far and have come back to win.

Finding a way to win will be a huge asset when the bright lights of State shine.

"I think we've been playing very well as a team. The last couple of weeks we've been struggling right now at the plate compared to what we've been doing all year. We've just seemed to be able to get hits at the right time. We've been scoring runs when we need to through Arcadia and the Regionals and Sectional Finals as well," said senior Nick Schultz.

"I don't really want to be coming back when were down in the seventh inning, last out. But just kind of keep it close, rely on our defense and offense to keep up. Just knowing we have that experience to comeback if we have to (helps)," said senior Trevor Kastenschmidt.

West Salem is making their third straight trip to State.

They've lost on the semifinals in each of the last two seasons.

Wednesday's first pitch is set for 6 PM at Fox Cities Stadium.