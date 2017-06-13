Narcan over-the-counter sales minimal after first year

July marks one year since Gundersen Health System began offering Narcan over the counter with no prescription needed. Since then, the health system says very little has been purchased by consumers.

Local fire departments and first responders are equipped with Narcan and say the number of overdose related calls is on the rise. Despite the drug being readily available, health professionals say a number of factors are preventing users themselves from buying it.

Marc Ertz, a pharmacist at Gundersen Health System, said he is surprised at the lack of sales of Narcan, but believes its partially attributed to the stigma surrounding the drug.

"There is definitely a stigma and there is no proof that it actually enables anything," he said.. "It's a tool to help save somebody who has overdosed whether it's a legal or illegal drug, but there should not be a stigma associated with having to purchase it."

Ertz said one dose of the drug is sold about every other month.

"Recently a customer came in who wanted to purchase one for his brother, who was a known addict, and was refusing treatment and didn't want to see his brother die," he said. "It's a no questions asked process and there is information that comes along with the dose with places to seek counseling or help."

While sales are minimal at the pharmacy, Tri-State Ambulance paramedic Dawn Swanson said overdose calls are becoming the new norm.

"I think the most I've had in one day is three Narcan wake-ups," Swanson said. "It happens across all ages and demographics. I went to a Narcan wake-up of a grandma and grandpa that had done it in front of their 12 grandchildren."

Narcan costs $80 over the counter. Swanson said if she administers Narcan on a 911 call, she also transports the person to the hospital. The transport can cost upwards of $1,000. Usually, it can be covered by insurance however many addicts who are unemployed without insurance, rarely pay the bill.

Dr. Chris Eberlein, an emergency room physician, believes having Narcan in your home is a good idea.

"I encourage patients to think about buying it because it can be used for more than just illegal drug overdoses," he said. "You can use it if you take too much medication on accident, or a family member gets into the medicine."

For those who feel the drug is a way to enable a drug user, Eberlein said its an attitude that perpetuates the problem.

"The reality of what we're trying to do here is keep people alive long enough to get them into treatment," he said. "These people are going to use regardless, the goal is to keep them alive and into treatment."

Cheryl Hancock, executive director of Coulee Council on Addictions, said the problem will continue to persist until effective approaches are taken.

"These costs are handed on and passed down to consumers who have insurance or self pay so finding support and solutions to this will impact in a positive way all the people in this community."

The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin provides Narcan free of charge, another reason Gundersen Health System suspects sales may be low.