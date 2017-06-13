La Crosse man convicted in 2016 drive-by

A La Crosse man with a lengthy criminal record may be headed back to prison after his conviction in a drive-by shooting last September.

The La Crosse County District Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Jeremy Rigelsky reached a plea agreement during court on Monday. Rigelsky pleaded no contest to two reduced charges, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm as a felon. In return, prosecutors dropped 11 other charges against him.

Last September, Rigelsky fired three shots into the passenger side of a car while driving and one shot struck the backseat passenger in the leg. The shooting came just three months after his release from prison.

