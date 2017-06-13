La Crosse man convicted in 2016 drive-by - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse man convicted in 2016 drive-by

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

A La Crosse man with a lengthy criminal record may be headed back to prison after his conviction in a drive-by shooting last September.

The La Crosse County District Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Jeremy Rigelsky reached a plea agreement during court on Monday. Rigelsky pleaded no contest to two reduced charges, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm as a felon. In return, prosecutors dropped 11 other charges against him.

Last September, Rigelsky fired three shots into the passenger side of a car while driving and one shot struck the backseat passenger in the leg. The shooting came just three months after his release from prison.

MORE: Shooting Suspect Arrested

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.