Trump hints at major jobs announcement for Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trump hints at major jobs announcement for Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

President Donald Trump says that a "major, major incredible manufacturer" may be headed to Wisconsin.

Trump said Tuesday during a visit to the state that "Just backstage, we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions and I think they're going to give the governor a very happy surprise very soon."

Walker flew to Japan for the weekend of June 2 but he and economic development leaders wouldn't say why. That same weekend, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder flew to Asia in an attempt to lure Taiwan-based Foxconn to his state. It is considering spending $4 billion on a U.S. factory and hiring 5,000 workers to make display panels.

Foxconn assembles smartphones and other devices for Apple, Sony, Blackberry and other brands - mostly in China.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.