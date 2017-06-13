Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

ABC News is reporting a massive fire has engulfed a residential high-rise building in London, prompting the London Fire Brigade to dispatch at least 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters.

The blaze at Grenfell Tower in West London extends from the second floor to the top floor of the 27-story building, the London Fire Brigade said. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

"A number of people being treated for a range of injuries," London Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that an evacuation is underway. A figure for the number of injured has not yet been released.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Dan Daly said in a statement, "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."

And Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, described the blaze as a "major incident."

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

