Congressman shot in Alexandria, Virginia park

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was standing on second base when he was shot.

“I was looking right at him,” Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was a sitting duck.”

Brooks said he took off his belt and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding. A source told ABC News that Scalise's injury was not life-threatening.

Brooks said a security detail shot back at the active shooter. Brooks estimated that 50 to 100 shots were fired.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and “saw the shooter.”

“Please pray for my colleagues,” Duncan said.

The FBI has arrived at the scene of the shooting, which is about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.

Police are investigating a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning, and initial law enforcement reports indicate that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was among those shot.

Two officers were also shot and one suspect in custody, according to initial law enforcement reports.

The shooting took place in Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood, where a number of members of Congress were practicing for the annual charity congressional baseball game set for tomorrow.

The Alexandria Police Department said victims were being transported to local hospitals.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president and vice president are aware of the developing situation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

