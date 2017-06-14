Congressional and Senate reaction to shooting

Congressional and Senate members in Wisconsin and Minnesota react to the shooting this morning of several people in a Virginia park including Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Rep. Ron Kind posted the following message to Twitter Wednesday morning:

"My prayers are with my colleagues, their aides, and the brave Capitol Police who were injured during this senseless act of violence."

Reaction also from Minnesota's 1st District Congressman Tim Walz:

"My prayers go out to the victims of the congressional baseball practice shooting. Thank you to Capitol Police for your heroism and service."

From U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota:

"Prayers for Rep. Scalise, aides, law enforcement, and all those who were hurt. No words describe how terrible this is."

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin also wrote: