Congressional and Senate reaction to shooting

Congressional and Senate members in Wisconsin and Minnesota react to the shooting this morning of several people in a Virginia park including Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Rep. Ron Kind posted the following message to Twitter Wednesday morning:
"My prayers are with my colleagues, their aides, and the brave Capitol Police who were injured during this senseless act of violence."
Reaction also from Minnesota's 1st District Congressman Tim Walz:
"My prayers go out to the victims of the congressional baseball practice shooting. Thank you to Capitol Police for your heroism and service."
From U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota:
"Prayers for Rep. Scalise, aides, law enforcement, and all those who were hurt. No words describe how terrible this is."
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin also wrote:
"Praying for @SteveScalise and the other victims this morning."
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.