Copy-Jurors back for day 3 of deliberations in Castile trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKIAssociated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - It's day three of deliberations for a Minnesota jury in the case of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez shot 32-year-old cafeteria worker Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb last July 6. Castile had just informed the officer that he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified that Castile was drawing the gun against his orders. Prosecutors say he overreacted.

The jury surfaced briefly Tuesday with a request for another look at two key videos in the case. One video was captured by the officer's squad car. It shows a wide view of the traffic stop and the shooting. The other video was made by Castile's girlfriend. It starts moments after the shooting.

