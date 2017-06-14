Copy-Small plane violates restricted air space during Trump visit

Small plane violates restricted air space during Trump visit - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The pilot of a small airplane got a military escort from F-16 fighter jets for apparently flying into presidential air space over Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2tmefSS ) reports that two F-16s intercepted the small Cessna on Tuesday and escorted it to Dodge County Airport. The airport is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Pewaukee, where President Donald Trump was touring Waukesha County Technical College.

Dodge County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Scott Smith says the Federal Aviation Administration reported the plane violated restricted air space. Scott says that means the plane likely violated restricted air space due to Trump's visit.

Smith says the pilot is from Burlington and was unaware of the air space restriction.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says there was no threat to the public.

