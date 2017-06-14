Family & Children's Center selected for new nationwide study

The Family and Children's Center's Individual Placement and Support program is being selected as a site for a new research study.

The Social Security Administration and Westat research corporation is putting together the Supported Employment Demonstration study. It will aim to determine whether people who have been previously denied disability benefits will prosper from evidence based-employment, medication management and other behavior and physical health services. It will also examine whether quality of life and the reduced need for disability benefits can be achieved.

"The disability payment is so small it means they're going to be living below the poverty level, for many of them, for the rest of their lives," Bob Drake, a study facilitator with the Social Security Administration, said. "Because they're on disability, people are often afraid to go back to work or to do other things that may threaten their disability payments."

Drake said early intervention is key to fixing the problem and helping more people get out of what he calls the "disability trap."

"We did a big study 10 years ago before the recession and that study was of people who were on social security or disability insurance," he said. "We were able to get lots of people back to work in that study, and have their mental health status improve. But very few people actually got off the disability roll, as they worked just enough to keep them on the roll."

Now, Drake said the study aims to target people at the front end of the disability process.

"This is a brand new attempt to help people who develop mental health problems early on," he said. "We know with lots of chronic conditions, including mental illness, if we can intervene early on and help people to change their behavior and get good healthcare, they do much better over many years."

Tita Yutuc, President and C.E.O. of Family and Children's Center, said she's excited to be a part of the study and hopes it will continue to shed light on the importance of employment in the La Crosse community.

"We know the value of employment on our clients," she said. "It increases their self esteem and they feel better about themselves and they can be productive and back into our communities and they don't get trapped in that ongoing cycle of disability."

The five-year study will begin in September and involves 3,000 people from 30 different cities nationwide. Those eligible for the study will be selected based on lists of those recently denied disability benefits.