Copy-Golfers get in final practice shots at US Open at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. (AP) - It is the final day of practice rounds at Erin Hills before the U.S. Open begins on Thursday.

Masters winner Sergio Garcia and Wisconsin native Jordan Niebrugge were among the golfers on the course on Wednesday morning. Top contenders including Jordan Spieth and Jason Day were scheduled to tee off in the afternoon.

They're getting ready for the first U.S. Open to be held in Wisconsin, as well as the first major to be hosted by Erin Hills.

Top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson is the defending champion.

