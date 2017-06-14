Independence moves to finals in state baseball

A 9th inning rally by Independence/Gilmanton gives the Indees a shot a state title.

The late game surge gave them a 5-3 win over Webster to advance to the Division 4 state title game Thursday morning in Grand Chute.

With both teams tied at three apiece coming into the ninth, Austin Johnson was hit by a pitch for the Indees. John Halama came in to pinch run for Johnson.

Halama moved to second on a balk. A walk by Carter Koval put him a first. Then a sacrifice bunt by Isaac Pape moved Halama and Koval to third and second.

Another bunt, this one by Jonathan Warner, scored Halama and moved Koval to third. Dayne Keenan then singled to bring home Koval.

Webster did get two on base in their half of the ninth, but those were sandwiched between a groundout and two strikeouts to end the threat.

Independence will play Athens in the title game Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at Fox Cities Stadium.