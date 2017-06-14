BNSF gives employees ride in vintage passenger train

BNSF Railway employees got an opportunity that only comes around to the La Crosse area every 7-8 years Wednesday afternoon.

The railway brought vintage passenger cars, many built as early as the 1950's, for employee appreciation rides Wednesday and Thursday. BNSF employees, their families and 80 kids from the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club were able to take a 2 hour 30 minute ride, a way BNSF said they can show appreciation for the employees that keep the railways working.

"A lot of the people who work for the railroad aren't people who operate trains, in fact most of them aren't," said BNSF Director of Public Affairs Amy McBeth. "They're people who are mechanical employees, engineering employees... it takes a lot to make a railroad run safely and efficiently and so it's a great chance to bring on their family and friends and show off the railroad."

BNSF will do employee appreciation rides in 9 cities this year. They also provide military members and their families rides during the holidays on their "Holiday Express" train.