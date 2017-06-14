Salvodelli, Blugolds shut down Cumberland

John Salvodelli tossed a complete game six-hit shutout to lead Aquinas to a 7-0 win over Cumberland in a Division 3 WIAA State Tournament semifinal Wednesday.

Salvodelli struck out five and walked just one.

Nick Schlicht led the hit parade.

Schlicht went 3-3 with a home run and two runs batted in.

Jess Ondell also had three hits and two runs batted in.

Aquinas scored fours in the second inning to seize control and were never seriously threatened after that.

The Blugolds advance to Thursday's Division 3 championship for the second time in three seasons.